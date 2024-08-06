Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra Advances to Javelin Throw Final

India's golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, has successfully secured his spot in the final of the Javelin Throw event at the Paris Olympics. In a sensational qualifier round, Chopra showcased his exceptional skill and precision by recording an impressive throw of 89.34 meters, ensuring his place among the elite competitors in the final.

Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, is set to compete in the final event on August 8th at 11:55 PM local time. Fans and supporters are eagerly anticipating his performance as he aims to defend his title and bring home glory for India once again.

The excitement builds as Chopra prepares for this critical challenge on the world stage, embodying the hopes and aspirations of a nation.