Paris Olympics: Security beefed up after miscreants try to snatch bags from journalist

Paris: With just a day left for the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, security has been beefed up in Paris after some unidentified miscreants tried to snatch bags from foreign journalists, who have come to cover the Olympics in the city.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday. The event will start at 11: 30 pm IST (19:30 CEST) and is expected to last more than three hours.

Ahead of the mega opening of the quadrennial showpiece, unprecedented scenes transpired on Wednesday night as Argentina's match was suspended due to hooliganism by Morocco fans in the final minutes of the match.

The match was halted at 2-2 when several Moroccan fans invaded the pitch and scared the Argentina players with crackers soon after the South Americans scored the equaliser.

Earlier on Wednesday, French police arrested a 40-year-old Russian chef on suspicion of preparing large-scale "destabilising acts" during the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.