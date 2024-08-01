Paris Olympics: Swapnil has fulfilled our long-cherished dream, says childhood coach Vishwajeet Shinde

Mumbai: After Swapnil Kusale won bronze in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Thursday, the shooter's childhood coach Vishwajeet Shinde said he has fulfilled their long-cherished dream.

Kusale was first spotted under Maharashtra government's Krida Prabhodhini’s scheme and it was Shinde who first spotted his potential after looking at the shooter's skills. The coach asserted that Kusale's feat resulted from efforts that started more than two decades back.

"Swapnil has fulfilled our long-awaited dream. Years back, under Krida Prabodhini, the government of Maharashtra did a project to scout young talents. Today, after 28 years we got the result," Shinde said on Thursday.

"I got the opportunity to train him in Nashik on Saturdays and Sundays. Swapnil got selected for the Krida Prabodhini project in Nashik and I gave him basic training while the state govt provided him with a gun, ammunition and a shooting range. He had the guidance of a top mental trainer (psychologist) since the beginning of his career, so he has been mentally very strong," Shinde told IANS.

"When he grew up and started winning titles at the national level, I picked him in the Railways' team as I was the coach of the department. He got full freedom from Railways to excel in shooting and now has won an Olympic medal. Maharashtra government also spent a lot to give him a well-equipped range to train and all the hard work has been paid off today. I'm very happy for his achievement," he added.

The coach further talked about Kusale's calm demeanour and his sheer dedication towards the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event, which made the country proud at the highest stage.

"Swapnil was a shy kid and always believed in doing more than speaking. He was very calm and focussed. I requested him to take part in the Air Rifle event for the Railways team, but he refused and stayed focussed on his (50m Rifle 3 Positions) event," Shinde said.

"I've seen him grow from close quarters, winning nationals to world championships. But nothing comes close to winning an Olympic medal. I've been thankful to everyone who has supported him to achieve this feat including the state govt, central govt, NRAI, SAI and others.

"I'm also thankful to his national coach Deepali Deshpande for her hard work along with her team. Swapnil is an example that anyone can achieve their goals if they stay determined and focussed in their preparations," he added.