'Performance against Pakistan was good before too': Tilak's cheeky response to clutch outings vs arch rivals

Auckland: India T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma spoke on his performances against Pakistan, highlighting that he has done well against the arch-rivals on multiple occasions.

Speaking ahead of India's fourth T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland, Tilak was asked what confidence he would have got batting in the middle-order after his match-changing 51 not out from 22 balls against Pakistan in the Asian Games final earlier this month.

The Indian vice-captain gave a cheeky reply, stating that he had performed well against Pakistan before too, as he referenced the Asia Cup 2025 final clutch knock where he scored an unbeaten 69 to help India register a famous win in the 147-run chase.

"(Performance against) Pakistan was good before too. Whenever I go to bat at No.5 to 7 in the lower order. So, I don't get much batting. And even if I get it, I get it under a lot of pressure. So, till now, whenever I get a chance, I try to win the game.

"I try to finish the game. So, after the Pakistan game, I have the same confidence. There is no change. It's not like I was not scoring for 10 matches and then I scored against Pakistan straightaway.

"It didn't happen like that. As it is said, I keep scoring. I remain focused on scoring runs for the team. I always want to help the team win. It's simple. And there is such a good atmosphere in the team. There is such good backing. So, in my mind, it remains: how can I win every match for the team?" he added.

Tilak also boasts of a record that he has not lost a match when he is unbeaten in a T20 chase. The Southpaw also spoke on the magical stat, highlighting that pressure remains on him, but he finds his way to score runs.

"I can't say stress. There is always pressure and nerves. Till the last day of your cricket career, pressure will always be on you. So, it is the same feeling.

"But it has become a habit to manage it. Every individual has a different way. Some people breathe. Some talk a little more in between to settle those nerves. So, every individual is different. I also have my own way," he added.

In the second T20I against New Zealand, Tilak smashed a match-changing and unbeaten 51 from 26 balls to guide India to a much-impressive four-wicket win with a successful chase of a strong 181 in Christchurch with one ball remaining.

"In the end overs, as a batter, the bowler is under far more pressure than I am. That positive thought is constantly running in my head, that the bowler is under more pressure, so they are bound to leak runs," he added.



