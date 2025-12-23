P.G. College OU clinch inter-college hockey title

Secunderabad: P.G. College, Osmania University, Secunderabad emerged champions of the OU Inter-College Hockey Championships for Men, defeating Anwarululoom 5–2 in the final at the Gymkhana Grounds here on Monday. The tournament was organised by Keshav Memorial Engineering College under the aegis of Osmania University.

Displaying attacking flair, P.G. College dominated the summit clash with goals from Uday Kiran, Prakash, Bhanu Prakash, Sandeep and Nagaraju.

Anwarululoom fought back through strikes by Mohd. Abdul and Neeraj but were unable to match the champions’ firepower. In the third-place play-off, Government College of Physical Education (GCPE), Domalguda edged past A.V. College 3–2 in a tie-breaker after the match ended 2–2 at the end of regulation time.

Vijay and Gautham scored for GCPE, while Shyam and Zohan netted for A.V. College. In the tie-breaker, Vijay, Nithin and Ram lal scored for GCPE while Sai Prasad, Manu Balaji struck goals for A.V. College.

Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Education, and Bhim Singh, Secretary, Telangana Hockey Association, presented the trophy to the winning team.