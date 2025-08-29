PKL season 12 kicks off in Vizag today

Visakhapatnam: Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin from the picturesque port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The league returns here after a gap of seven years on August 29, which is also the National Sports Day of India. This Season of PKL will see home favourites Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in the curtain-raiser, whilst the Bengaluru Bulls and the Puneri Paltan play the second match of the day, at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag.

To set the ball rolling on proceedings for the new season, a grand launch was held at the Novotel at Varun Beach. Setting up the occasion were Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal and League Chairman, Pro Kabaddi League; Vijay Malik, Captain, Telugu Titans; Pawan Sehrawat, Captain, Tamil Thalaivas, along with the remaining 10 Captains.

Speaking on the occasion, Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal and League Chairman, Pro Kabaddi League, said, “We are thrilled to return for another season of the PKL – with an all-new format that is designed to bring fans even closer to the action. Every match will carry greater importance, increasing the intensity of this season, as we see the league make a much-awaited return to Vizag. We also celebrate our National Sports Day tomorrow with the league honouring legendary athletes, and to kickstart this edition on such an auspicious occasion feels incredibly exciting.” “Season 12 is going to be very competitive. Every team has strengthened its squad, and the level of preparation across the league is very high.