Prakasam fencers secure 2nd place in overall championship

Ongole: Prakasam district Fencing Association general secretary G Naveen informed that the Prakasam district fencers’ team achieved second position in the overall championship of the 9th State-level Juniors’ (Under-20) Fencing Tournament held in SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram on August 12 and 13.

He announced that the boys’ team of PVNS Vardhishnu, N Vamsi Pradeep Yadav and P Chinna Ayyappa Reddy won gold medals in the sabre category, while the girls’ team of Sk Asifa, B Namrata and H Saranya Siri won gold medals while boys team G Manitej Chowdary, T Akshay Trinadh and V Pujith Kumar won the silver medals in the epee category. He said that the girls’ team K Tanuja, G Chaitra, and K Praneetha won the silver medals, as the boys’ team of V Lokesh Sai, Putturi Ambarish and YV Viswanath won bronze medals in the foil category.

Naveen said that the founder of the Prakasam district association and president of the state fencing association V Nageswara Rao and other office bearers in the district association appreciated the players and the coaches RN Chiranjeevi, R Vijayalakshmi and D Raju for their performance.