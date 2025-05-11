Premier League: Newcastle Utd move to third place with 2-0 win vs Chelsea

Newcastle United's Champions League ambitions were given a huge boost with a vital 2-0 victory over Chelsea.

Before kick-off, both teams were on the same number of points and Chelsea were only a place behind in fifth due to United scoring more goals.

Sandro Tonali opened the scoring, with the visitors reduced to ten men in the first half before - after withstanding second-half pressure from Enzo Maresca's side - Newcastle sealed a huge win thanks to Bruno Guimaraes' fifth goal of the campaign.

An electric atmosphere set the tone and United took the lead inside the opening two minutes.

Anthony Gordon's run into the box was ended my Moisés Caicedo's tackle but when Roméo Lavia dallied on the ball, Tonali won it back and found Guimarães. He in turn spread play to Jacob Murphy and the in-form winger's low cross was tucked away at the far pot by Tonali.

Newcastle continued to push and in the 13th minute, a dipping effort from Guimarães whistled over the bar, then six minutes later, Sven Botman headed across goal but Alexander Isak didn't connect as intended and Robert Sánchez was able to collect under his crossbar.

Chelsea countered with a shot from Cole Palmer, which Guimarães deflected wide, and an effort from Caicedo, which went harmlessly wide from the edge of the box.

In the 26th minute, Harvey Barnes made room for shot but it lacked the power to seriously test Sánchez. However, Chelsea went down to ten men soon afterwards, when Nicolas Jackson elbowed Botman. The forward was initially booked, but referee John Brooks showed red after being sent to the monitor.

Nick Pope easily dealt with a low drive from Palmer at the beginning of the second half - then the goalkeeper made a vital stop to push away Marc Cucurella's strike just after the hour mark.

In the 70th minute, Murphy dinked the ball into the path of Guimarães but the Brazilian's shot was off target.

With eight minutes left of normal time, Pope made a stunning save to keep out Enzo Fernández's goalbound effort - then Reece James headed over from close range as full time approached.

And in the final minute of the 90, Guimarães cut inside from the left and curled a delicious, decisive strike into the Gallowgate End net.

Eddie Howe's men leapfrogged Manchester City into third place, and are now three points clear of Chelsea with two matches left to play.