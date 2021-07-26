Top
Priya Malik bags gold medal at World Cadet Wrestling Championship

Indian Wrestler Priya Malik wins Gold Medal at 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championship
Highlights

Indian Wrestler Priya Malik has won a Gold Medal at the 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championship.

New Delhi: Indian Wrestler Priya Malik has won a Gold Medal at the 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championship. The happy news comes just a day after Mirabai Chanu won silver on Saturday at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

A few people mistook Priya Malik for winning gold at the Olympics 2021, but Priya has made a name for herself in another event that is going on in Budapest, Hungary.

Priya Malik won gold in the 73 kg world cadet wrestling championship by beating Belarus 5-0.

