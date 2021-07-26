Priya Malik bags gold medal at World Cadet Wrestling Championship

New Delhi: Indian Wrestler Priya Malik has won a Gold Medal at the 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championship. The happy news comes just a day after Mirabai Chanu won silver on Saturday at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

A few people mistook Priya Malik for winning gold at the Olympics 2021, but Priya has made a name for herself in another event that is going on in Budapest, Hungary.

Priya Malik won gold in the 73 kg world cadet wrestling championship by beating Belarus 5-0.