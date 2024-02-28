Pro Kabaddi League semis kicks off at Gachibowli today

Hyderabad: The GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli is all set to host the semifinals of the Pro Kabaddi League with Patna Pirates up against Puneri Paltan in the first encounter and Haryana Steelers against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second semis here on Wednesday. The Patna Pirates booked their spot in the last four stage after a thrilling 37-35 victory over Dabang Delhi K.C. in Eliminator 1 on Monday. Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers entered the PKL last-4 for the first time after defeating Gujarat Giants 42-25 in Eliminator 2 in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Patna Pirates Head Coach Narender Kumar Redhu said, "We'll devise a robust plan for Puneri Paltan. They have good raiding and defense units. We played well against them at our home ground and we tied that game. We are hoping to play a good match in the Semis."

The Puneri Paltan confirmed their spot after finishing at the top of the table in the league stage. Speaking about their Semi-final match, the Pune side's Head Coach BC Ramesh said, "There's a lot of pressure in semis. Every team wants to win. We'll surely try to win the Semis and the Final. The Puneri Paltan have never won the Pro Kabaddi league and we are hoping to make history this season."

Haryana Steelers' Head Coach Manpreet Singh said, "I am really happy that we have made it to the last-4. Jaideep is the Virender Sehwag of our team. If Jaideep plays well then it becomes very easy for Haryana Steelers to win games. Our match against Jaipur is going to be a good contest. They are an experienced side. We are very motivated to win the semis."

The Jaipur Pink Panthers had booked their place in the semis after finishing second on the points table. About the team's consistency since Season 9, Head Coach Sanjeev Baliyan said, "We have experienced and young players in our team. Sunil is a very experienced captain and that's why he knows how to guide the youngsters and run the team on the mat. We retained our core team from Season 9. The team has continued to put up good performances and therefore we are in the Semis."