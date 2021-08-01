PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao, Tokyo 2020: When and where to watch bronze medal match

India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu is set to meet China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match in women's singles category on Sunday.



A win would make Sindhu the only second Indian, after Sushil Kumar, to win two Olympic medals. The Hyderabad-based shuttler clinched the silver medal at the Rio Games in 2016 after losing to Carolina Marin of Spain in the final.

Sindhu's quest for an Olympic gold ended on Saturday after suffering a loss in straight games in the semi-final on Saturday. She lost 18-21, 12-21 to World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan, an opponent who has now defeated her on 14 occasions.

Only two athletes have so far grabbed a medal in the Tokyo Olympics. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain has been guaranteed a medal ahead of her semi-final bout.

Former World No. 2 Sindhu has another chance to add a third medal to India's tally in the underway Summer Olympics ahead of her last game of the competition on Sunday.

When and where will the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's singles badminton match between Sindhu and Tai will be played?

The women's singles badminton bronze medal match between Sindhu and Bingjiao at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza is scheduled to start at 5:00 pm IST.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's singles badminton match between Sindhu and Bingjiao?

Sony Sports Network will provide the live television broadcast of the highly-anticipated match in India. The PV Sindhu vs He Binjiao bronze medal match will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages.

How can I watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's singles badminton match between Sindhu and Binjiao online?

Live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao tie will be available on Sony Liv and Jio TV. Live broadcast starts 5 PM IST.