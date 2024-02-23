PVL Season 3: Calicut Heroes blaze through Delhi Toofans to get dominant win

Chennai: Calicut Heroes picked up their second win of the third season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL), defeating the Delhi Toofans 15-8, 15-13, 16-14 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Danial Aponza guarded Delhi's middle, not giving any room to Calicut's attackers to start the game. But the presence of Danial Moatazedi, in the middle, helped Calicut.

Both the middle blockers made useful contributions in attack and the game remained on level terms. Player of the Match Jerome Vinith's fiery spikes from Zone 2, while Chirag Yadav's clever attacks edged Calicut ahead in the contest.

Aponza's monstrous blocking provided Delhi an opening, but Mohan Ukkrapandian kept setting Jerome up for spikes in dangerous zones as Calicut maintained control. Delhi did not help themselves with consecutive unforced errors while Luiz Perotto joined in on Calicut's attacks to take the game away from the opposition.

Aponza kept fighting the lone battle for Delhi, but the game remained a Calicut show. Santhosh started finding his feet in the attack and the Toofans showed signs of resistance. But Ukkra's clever service committed Delhi to making errors in reception.

Calicut's huge gamble to call for a Super Point proved to be the right call as Vikas Maan deposited the ball in no man's zone with a spike. Danial and Jerome sealed the deal for Calicut with a win in straight sets.