PVL Season 3: Delhi Toofans beat Ahmedabad Defenders in Eliminator, to play Calicut Heroes in final

Chennai : Delhi Toofans reached the Final of the third season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) defeating Ahmedabad Defenders 15-9, 10-15, 10-15, 15-12, 17-15 in a dramatic five-set thriller at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday. Delhi Toofans will take on Calicut Heroes in the final on Thursday.

Delhi got off to a thunderous start with Amal's super serve. Unforced errors from Ahmedabad's from Max Senica and Angamuthu from the opposite ends hurt the Defenders' momentum.

Saqlain set up Santhosh for a stunning pipe attack to get Delhi a super point and Delhi took an early lead. In the second set, a series of good blocks from L.M. Manoj helped the Defenders create an opening.

Aayush kept chipping in points for Delhi, but Santhosh's wayward attacks further helped Ahmedabad to get back into the contest. Aayush chipped in crucial points for Delhi, while Shon T. John provided an attacking flair to Ahmedabad.

Santhosh made an error on reception and Shikhar Singh killed the ball as Ahmedabad took a 2-1 lead. In the fourth set, Danial Aponza found his rhythm in blocks and attacks from the middle court, and Delhi pushed the match to a fifth set.

The game of small margins came down to blocks, as both sides showcased top-quality defense. Rohit and Lazar Dodic, who was later adjudged Player of the Match, found key gaps in Ahmedabad's defence and helped Delhi.

But Senica and Angamuthu also kept exposing leaks in Delhi's defence and the game remained evenly poised in the thrilling final set. With Santosh's powerful smash, and Shikhar's wayward spike, Delhi finally edged ahead to get a sensational win.