PVL Season 3: Mumbai Meteors go past Delhi Toofans to end campaign on a high
Mumbai Meteors bowed out of the third season of Prime Volleyball League (PVL) with a solid 15-11, 12-15, 15-12, 17-15 win over the Delhi Toofans in the Super 5s stage at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here on Sunday.
Mumbai got off to a jittery start but quickly picked themselves up to fight back. Delhi relied on Aayush's blocks to counter Mumbai's attacking threat.
Delhi began to attack through Santhosh, but unforced errors from both teams kept the game level until Ajith Lal's super serve pushed the Meteors ahead. A miscommunication cost Delhi and the Meteors took an early lead. Dodic started finding his rhythm in attacks, but service errors kept hurting Delhi's momentum. While Aponza struggled on the night, Aayush and Player of the Match Shameem made a series of impressive blocks to test shackle attackers, helping Delhi find their way back into the contest.
The game of small margins saw both teams using their reviews smartly. Amit's powerful smash earned Mumbai a super point, helping them to a 2-1 lead. Anand's impressive passing helped Santhosh launch quick attacks to give Delhi an opening. Saurabh Maan's blocks proved key to countering Delhi's attacks, while Amit's super-served inspired the Meteors.
Delhi's errors from the service line continued to haunt them throughout the night and Mumbai picked up the win with Amit's spike.