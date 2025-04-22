Rajasthan Royals Deny Match-Fixing Allegations, Demand Action Against Accuser

The Rajasthan Royals have strongly denied recent match-fixing allegations and are taking the matter seriously. The allegations were made by Jaideep Bihani, convener of an ad hoc committee under the Rajasthan Cricket Academy (RCA). He questioned the team’s narrow 2-run loss against Lucknow and even claimed that the match might have been fixed. Bihani pointed to a player collision in the final over as suspicious.

In response, the Royals stated that such baseless accusations are hurting their reputation, as well as that of the BCCI and the Rajasthan Sports Council. They said these comments mislead the public and damage the credibility of respected sports institutions.

The Rajasthan Royals have been part of the IPL for 18 years, operating under the rules of the BCCI. The BCCI has also confirmed that the Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) has the authority to host matches in Jaipur and is working with the state government and Royals to make the IPL season a success.

The Royals have now written a formal letter to the RSSC, asking them to take strict action against Jaideep Bihani for making these serious and unverified allegations.



