Ranga Reddy district emerges overall champion

Warangal: The 69th SGF Telangana State Gymnastics Championship 2025–26 for girls under 14, 17, and 19 years concluded on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Warangal, with Ranga Reddy district emerging as the overall champion. The three-day event was conducted under the supervision of Alica Joe, NSNIS Gymnastics Coach and International Rhythmic Gymnastics Judge. In the Under-17 Rhythmic Gymnastics category, Balasaranitha Balaji of Ranga Reddy clinched the all-round champion title with 52.50 points, closely followed by Sindhura Ambati (51.80 points), also from Ranga Reddy. D. Harika of Karimnagar secured third place with 20.30 points. Ranga Reddy gymnasts dominated all apparatus events, including the Hoop, Ball, Clubs, and Ribbon categories. The Under-14 all-round crown went to Dantuluri Sahasra of Ranga Reddy, who tallied 48.15 points, while teammate Anjana Gunukula (47.00) and B. Sankeerthana of Karimnagar (30.00) finished second and third respectively.

With consistent performances across categories, Ranga Reddy district lifted the Overall Championship Trophy, followed by Karimnagar in second place and Khammam in third.

The meet highlighted the rising standard of gymnastics among young girls in Telangana and the growing strength of Ranga Reddy’s training programmes.