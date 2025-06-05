RCB's Title Celebration Marred by Deadly Stampede Near Stadium—11 Reported Dead

Royal Challengers Bangalore news: What was meant to be a joyous and joyous celebration to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans in the city ended up being an absolute horror spectacle following a RCB stampede Chinnaswamy claimed 11 deaths and injured 33.

The RCB's first finals IPL celebrations following their victory were ruined by an IPL 2025 tragedy. Some are questioning the necessity to hold such a celebration within just 18 hours of having won the event. Although accountability is being called for and questioned, ex- India player Madan Lal believes that the responsibility must be carried out by RCB as well as RCB if they made a mistake in their judgement.

As the story of the 11 dead in stadium stampede was in the news while the RCB management carried on with celebrations at the stadium. Rajat Patidar as well as Virat Kohli made short speeches before the celebrations ended. Although RCB have stated that they halted the celebrations when they discovered an incident however, the franchise continues to be challenged about the necessity of holding an extravagant and lavish event just hours after winning the tournament.

It is important to note that it was the first time the sort of victory parade on this magnitude was scheduled in the IPL. The former India player Madan Lal, who was part of the 1983 World Cup winning squad, expressed doubts about the decision of RCB to stage the celebration so fast because they could have had waited for two to three days.

"It's very unfortunate that 11 people lost their stadium crowd control This tragedy shouldn't occur. It could have been avoided. It was a celebration in Ahmedabad on a Tuesday night. Why was there a rush having celebrations on the streets of Bengaluru?" Madan Lal said to the news agency PTI.







