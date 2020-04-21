Red Bull athletes CS Santosh & Toby Price interact in 'The Mind Behind'

New Delhi:India's finest off-road and endure motorcycle racer, Chunchunguppe Shivashankar Santosh AKA CS Santosh caught up with Australias Toby Price, two-time winner of the prestigious Dakar Rally in the first episode of "The Mind Behind".

The Mind Behind is a cross-discipline series about the lives and careers of professionals across multiple streams on Red Bull India's Instagram page. The first live interaction saw C.S. Santosh throwing exciting questions at Toby Price; from his first Dakar win to his hairstyle to his plans to visit India and many more.

Starting with the Dakar nostalgia; Toby recollected his days right before his first Dakar win. He said: "I think, yeah, that month leading up to the race you just got to make sure you're physically and mentally prepared. You have to be sure you have everything organized and sorted before you go as once you get into the event, you just got to take it day by day and stay consistent; that I would say is my biggest key my win."

When asked about his first experience at Dakar, he said: "I thought of everything I could possibly think of. It was five times greater that I had imagined; so is it was a challenge in itself, I remember I had never felt so physically tired and drained."

C.S. Santosh was quite excited to ask Toby about his plans to visit India. Toby smiled and said, "Hopefully, I get a chance. I would love to visit India and yeah I'm quite lucky to have good support and a fan base there. So, it's definitely on my bucket list. I would love to come and see a couple of events that Red Bull runs and would love to be a part of it and maybe do some adventure running through there somewhere and have some fun! It would be so cool."