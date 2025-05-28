Live
Rishabh Pant to Rest Before England Tour After Century in IPL Match Against RCB
Rishabh Pant, named vice-captain for India’s England Test tour, plans to take a short break after IPL 2025.
Team India will soon begin their tour of England. Before this, vice-captain Rishabh Pant has said he will take a short break from cricket. After resting for a few days, he will start preparing for the five upcoming Test matches.
The BCCI recently announced the squad for the England series. Shubman Gill has been named captain, while Rishabh Pant will serve as vice-captain.
Pant did not perform strongly during this IPL season with the Lucknow Super Giants. However, he impressed everyone in a recent match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by scoring an unbeaten 118 runs from 61 balls. His powerful knock has excited fans, who believe Team India is getting back in form at the right time.
Pant shared that, with the IPL ending soon, he plans to step away from cricket briefly to recharge. After the break, he will begin focused preparation for the Test series in England. He mentioned that while he always wants to do well in every match, it doesn’t always happen.
He was pleased with his performance against RCB and wanted to make it a big score. He also added that he will continue learning from top players to keep improving.