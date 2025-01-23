Rohit's Ranji Trophy return ends on 3, Jaiswal too falls cheaply

Rohit Sharma's much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy was short-lived, lasting just 19 balls for three runs in Mumbai's Group A clash against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Academy, here on Thursday.

The Indian Test and ODI captain, under scrutiny for his poor form, was in the spotlight after confirming his participation during the Champions Trophy squad announcement last week.

Rohit, opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal after Mumbai's captain Ajinkya Rahane chose to bat, looked focused despite a relaxed pre-match demeanour. However, his stay was brief. J&K’s Umar Nazir Mir, with a disciplined line and subtle movement, troubled Rohit with consecutive maidens. Rohit managed just a single through the on side and a couple of runs from a drive but fell to Mir’s 17th ball. A length delivery outside off with slight movement away drew a leading edge and Paras Dogra completed a straightforward catch at extra cover.

This dismissal extended Rohit’s lean patch in red-ball cricket. He finished the 2024-25 Test season averaging 10.93, with only one half-century in 15 innings. His first-class average of 10.43 in 16 innings this season is the second-lowest since 2006 for batters with at least 15 innings in the top six.

Jaiswal’s innings was also brief. Auqib Nabi exploited the morning conditions, testing the left-hander with movement and eventually trapping him lbw for four. A sharp delivery jagged back to beat Jaiswal’s inside edge, striking him deep in the crease. The umpire raised the finger without hesitation.

Mumbai made adjustments to accommodate Rohit and Jaiswal, leaving out debut season star Ayush Mhatre, who has scored 408 runs at an average of 45.33. On a cool Mumbai morning, J&K's disciplined bowling took full advantage of the conditions, leaving Mumbai’s openers struggling to make an impact.