Live
- Oxford Grammar High School Celebrates Resilient Achievers and Academic Toppers in CBSE Class X Examinations (2024–25)
- Reskilling for AI: What employees should start learning today
- IPL 2025: 8 South African Players to Miss Play-off Matches, Confirmed South African Cricket
- Why weekly Mock Tests are the key to cracking Bank & SSC Exams
- Storage-backed renewable energy capacity in India to surge past 25 GW in 3 years
- GTA 6 Release Date Confirmed for May 2026 on PlayStation and Xbox
- Bridging the talent gap: An outlook on how training and capacity building is essential to generate the best semicon talent
- Top Natural Additions to Boost Hydration in Summer
- Dhaka University student stabbed to death near campus gate, BNP demands VC's resignation
- Mehidy Hasan Miraz wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for April 2025
Anurag Kashyap hits out at Vivek Agnihotri, calls him ‘jhoota aadmi’
Mumbai: Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is known for films like ‘Black Friday’, Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Ugly’, and others, has slammed fellow director...
Mumbai: Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is known for films like ‘Black Friday’, Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Ugly’, and others, has slammed fellow director Vivek Agnihotri for his alleged lies.
On Wednesday, Anurag took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared an interview in which Vivek called him a drunkard and an irresponsible artiste.
Pointing his guns at Vivek, Anurag wrote, “Kitna jhootha hai ye aadmi. Shooting London mein hui thi (This man is such a liar. The shooting of the film took place in London). I was in india. He didn't want the script by motwane or me. He wanted to make Lagaan of football and took his own writer to write that crappy script. Neither me nor @motwayne Went on the set ever. Stop posturing @vivekagnihotri (sic)”.
The film in question is ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal’, which starred John Abraham and Arshad Warsi. While Anurag is credited as the dialogue writer in the film along with Rohit Malhotra, Vikramaditya Motwane has penned the screenplay for the film. Rohit shares the credit for screenplay and dialogues.
Earlier, Anurag faced backlash after he made a comment while responding to criticism of the recently released film ‘Phule’, which is a biopic based on social reformers Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. The remark, interpreted by some as casteist, sparked outrage online and triggered calls for legal action.
Following the controversy, Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, along with his family and colleagues, received rape and death threats from online trolls. The director also faced legal action as an FIR was filed against him in Jaipur for the use of abusive language towards the community.
He later issued an apology following an uproar over his remarks on the Brahmin community.