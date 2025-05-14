Nara Lokesh to lay stone for Renewable Energy Complex on May 16

A significant renewable energy complex is set to be established in the Anantapur district, with an investment of Rs 22,000 crore. Minister Nara Lokesh will lay stone for the nation’s largest integrated project on Friday, 16th. The construction site is located in Bettapalli, within the Guntakal constituency.

Discussions between Minister Lokesh and Renew Chairman Sumanth Sinha at the Davos World Economic Forum have led to this fruitful collaboration, marking Renew Power's commitment to invest in the state after a six-year hiatus.

In the initial phase of the project, Renew Power will invest Rs 7,000 crore, focusing on the development of 587 MW of solar, 250 MW of wind, and 415 MW of battery storage units. Future phases will expand capacity to include 1,800 MW of solar energy, 1 gigawatt of wind power, and 2,000 MW of battery storage.

Since 2019, Renew Power has established itself as a significant investor in Andhra Pradesh's renewable energy sector, with a capacity of 777 MW. Minister Nara Lokesh aims to attract a total of 72 GW of renewable energy projects to the state over the next five years.