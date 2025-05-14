Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan Named for England Tour

The Indian cricket team will travel to England for a five-match Test series starting on June 20. Before that, India A will play two unofficial Test matches against the England Lions. The first unofficial Test will start on May 30. The team for this match has been decided.

The selection for the second unofficial Test has been delayed because of the IPL schedule. Players from teams still in the IPL play-offs were not selected due to the timing conflict. The squad for the second unofficial Test will be announced soon.

India A Team for the First Unofficial Test

Young players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan have been chosen for the first unofficial Test. Karun Nair, who has done well in domestic cricket, is also in the team. Other players like Nitish Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akashdeep, and Tanush Kotian have been picked. These players are from teams that are not in the IPL play-offs.

Sanju Samson is not in the team because Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan were chosen instead. Other players like Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, and Manav Sutar have also been selected. Khaleel Ahmed, who has done well in the IPL, is also in the team.

Possible Players for the Second Unofficial Test

Sai Sudarshan and Washington Sundar from Gujarat Titans may be selected for the second unofficial Test, which will start on June 6. Other players like Rajat Patidar, Arshdeep Singh, and Tilak Verma may also be chosen. Sarfaraz Khan, who did well in the last series in England, might be picked for the senior team.

Senior Indian Team Announcement

The Indian senior team will play their first Test against England on June 20, after the two unofficial Tests. The senior team has not been announced yet. With Rohit Sharma retiring from Test cricket, Shubman Gill may be made the new captain. Virat Kohli has also retired from Test cricket, so there will be changes in leadership.







