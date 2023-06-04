  • Menu
Ruturaj Gaikwad from Chennai Super Kings has tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rising star of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar. The CSK player has shared the first photos from his big day on Instagram.

The pictures have gone viral in no time. Ruturaj has been dating Utkarsha for a long time now. She is also a cricketer and has played for Maharashtra. She is an all-rounder, a right-handed batter and also a pace bowler.

