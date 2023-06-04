Live
- Ruturaj Gaikwad from Chennai Super Kings has tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar
- Understand person’s object relationship
- Prominent Shrines in the land of Kalinga
- Our body produces opioids naturally?
- Global stock taking at Bonn climate summit
- Invasive lionfish threaten, ecosystems
- Srisailam temple gets 5 battery-operated vehicles
- 9 Years in Office: CM KCR – A Statesman Par Excellence
- Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy lauds YSRCP rule as golden era for farmers
- Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati standing panel gives nod for Rs 4 cr development works
Ruturaj Gaikwad from Chennai Super Kings has tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar
Highlights
Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rising star of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar. The CSK player has shared the first photos...
Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rising star of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has tied the knot with Utkarsha Pawar. The CSK player has shared the first photos from his big day on Instagram.
The pictures have gone viral in no time. Ruturaj has been dating Utkarsha for a long time now. She is also a cricketer and has played for Maharashtra. She is an all-rounder, a right-handed batter and also a pace bowler.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS