Live
- Gerosa school incident
- Is Sugarcane Juice Good Or Bad For Diabetics?
- India's strong ties with Western nations getting better by the day: Jaishankar
- Massive tree plantation to protect Kashmir’s rare ‘Hangul’ species
- AP JAC organises rally in Badvel
- Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust seeks TTD's technical support in Q management
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy participates in Athmeeya Sammelanam in Atmakur
- Delayed Road Widening Project, Fishermen and Locals Confront Union Minister
- GSLV-F14 rocket launched successfully
- No matter how many obstacles he faces, Lokesh says 'Taggedele'
Just In
Sachin Tendulkar visits bat factory in J&K
Highlights
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday visited a cricket bat manufacturing factory in J&K’s Awantipora town.
Srinagar: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday visited a cricket bat manufacturing factory in J&K’s Awantipora town.
Accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, Sachin visited the MJ cricket bat manufacture factory in the Chersoo area of Awantipora in Anantnag district.
The factory is owned by two brothers -- Manzoor Ahmad and Javaid Ahmad, who belong to the Chersoo area.
Sachin showed special interest in the manufacturing process of the famed Kashmir willow bats. The bats are reputed to be of high quality which are known for their toughness, durability and robustness.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS