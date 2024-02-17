  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports

Sachin Tendulkar visits bat factory in J&K

Sachin Tendulkar visits bat factory in J&K
x
Highlights

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday visited a cricket bat manufacturing factory in J&K’s Awantipora town.

Srinagar: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday visited a cricket bat manufacturing factory in J&K’s Awantipora town.

Accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, Sachin visited the MJ cricket bat manufacture factory in the Chersoo area of Awantipora in Anantnag district.

The factory is owned by two brothers -- Manzoor Ahmad and Javaid Ahmad, who belong to the Chersoo area.

Sachin showed special interest in the manufacturing process of the famed Kashmir willow bats. The bats are reputed to be of high quality which are known for their toughness, durability and robustness.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X