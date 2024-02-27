Live
Sama Angels emerge champion
Hyderabad: Sama Angels defeated Team Alpha 6-5 in the finals of Season IV of The World Hyderabad Premier Golf League with Abhijay Jaiswal a consistent performer for Sama bringing in the first win with a commanding performance.
In the ultimate showdown in Thailand, C V Ramana Reddy, the MVP for the season, was paired with Neha Ahluwalia of Sama Angels. Neha put on a putting display and crushed her opposition while bringing in the second win quite commandingly with a 5 and 4 win, taking the overall tally to 20 points in her teams favour.
This was followed by Salil Murthy closing his game and adding to the Sama Points table. Venu P got the Angles their 4th win ensuring that they cant loose from that point and a playoff being the worst outcome for them.
Som Dey closed the deal for the championship winning team by making a 20 foot putt on the 14th hole to go 4 up on his opponent. Leading all the way in their first 4 matches Sama managed to seal the deal comfortably
Saroja Gaddam, co owner of Sama Angles sharing her joy for the team’s performance, dedicated their victory to woman power. Notably Sama Angles is the only woman-owned and captained team in the league.
Sama Angels vs Team Alpha Final Results
Venu Pollineni beat Rajesh Alla 3-2, Salil murthy beat Shahrukh kumar 4-3, Neha beat Ramana 5-4, Abhijay Jaiswal beat Anil Reddy 7-6, Subba Rao TV beat Madhukar Perala 2-1, Som Dey beat O P modi 4-3, Ram Mandava – Dinesh Alla All square .
Raj Kumar N – Paul Suresh all square.