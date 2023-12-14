Sangram Singh eyes comeback to professional wrestling after six years

New Delhi: Two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Sangram Singh is set to make his comeback to professional wrestling after six years at the Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship to be held on February 24, 2024 in Dubai.

He last competed at the KD Jadhav Memorial International Khusti Championships where he won Gold after defeating Kevin Radford Jr convincingly.

“This is the perfect platform to make my comeback after almost six years and I am looking forward to the level of competition that will be on display in February 2024 at Dubai. The aim of this fight is to predominantly inspire the youth and let the audience know that this is also a gentlemen’s sport,” said, Sangram Singh.

There is no age barrier both in sport and in life and everyone can achieve whatever they set their mind out for at any age. If I can even inspire one young individual through this event, it would be an honour. I want the youth to come watch, participate, support and in turn do something to move our great country forward,” he added.

The event will witness a total of 5 matches including the headline event where Sangram Singh will be competing against an opponent that will be announced soon. The other four matches will be divided into two each for both male and female wrestling bouts.

“I am excited to be associated with the sport of Wrestling for the first time. On the very first meeting with Sangram Singh, I was convinced that I wanted to be a part of this since my outlook towards the sport of wrestling and wrestlers in particular changed completely. Wrestling has brought immense pride and achievement to India and is a sport that is played by the common man. I am honoured to have given the opportunity to be a part of the growth of this wonderful sport on an international level and am hopeful that this will inspire the generation to come,” said, Pravin Gupta, Industrialist and Promoter WPH.

Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship is all set to bring forth a new era of wrestling and revolutionise the way that wrestling is being perceived in the country today and to provide a platform for professionals and amateurs alike to compete at the biggest stage possible. It will also give wrestlers a chance to grapple with the best of the world and set a standard like never before in a championship like this.