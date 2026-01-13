Sathwik, Ramanjaneyulu reign supreme

Hyderabad: P Sathwik Reddy and RVSS Ramanjaneyulu emerged champions in the Juniors and Open categories respectively at the 236th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar. Displaying remarkable consistency, Sathwik Reddy of Sri Gayatri e-Techno School, Manikonda, dominated the Juniors section by scoring a perfect 6 points from 6 rounds. Vikyath Thallapally and Chetan Maale secured the second and third positions with 5.5 points each. In the Open Category, RVSS Ramanjaneyulu lifted the title, while B. Sreetej and D. Sai Pavan finished second and third with 5 points each out of six rounds. The top ten positions were claimed by Ramanjaneyulu, Sreetej, Sai Pavan, Akella Sankalpa Ruthvik, B. Mallesh, Ravindranath, Kenith Urla, Vamshika Boga, Sesham Dhanush and Sai Anshitha Puvvala.

Age-category winners included Abhimaan Despande (U-15 Boys), Vikyath Thallapally (U-13 Boys), Chetan Maale (U-11 Boys), Reyansh Choudhury (U-9 Boys) and Pranad (U-7 Boys). Among girls, Himaja Prakhya (U-15), Saieesha Konda (U-13), Rishika Bhaskar (U-11), Sai Vangmayi (U-9) and Shaik Suheera Mahreen (U-7) topped their sections.

D Nigama Sree was adjudged Best Woman, while M Siva Satyanarayana received the Best Veteran award.