Setting new benchmarks in Indian E-sports Arena

Hyderabad: From being a casual gamer to managing his family business to becoming an esports (short for electronic sports or organised video game competition) pro to owning an esports outfit, Govindaraju Manoj Kasyap, popularly known as TM Sentinel in the Indian esports circuits, has come a long way.

E-sports is a form of competition using video games. It often takes the form of organised, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.

Esports has become a significant factor in the video game industry since 2010 with many game developers actively designing and providing funding for tournaments and other events.

With a majority of viewers between the ages of 18 and 34, esports gained popularity from South Asia and Southeast Asia, and predominantly from India. Today, VLT sentinel, an Indian esports outfit floated by this 33-year-old entrepreneur-turned esports streamer, has to its credit the longest unprecedented streak of 24 wins, a record which is yet to be broken.

VLT sentinel's team has played 13 of the 15 tournaments held in 2020, emerging winner in all of them. Outperforming top-notch teams from Thailand, Myanmar and Singapore, among others, VLT sentinel was ranked third in the SEA (Southeast Asia) region and number one in India in 2020.

The e-sports industry offers a lot of career opportunities not just for the gamers but also for casters, in-game observers, editors, producers, make-up artists, cameramen, analysts etc for aspiring youngsters to seriously consider.