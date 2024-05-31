Sharath Kamal elated, surprised on being chosen as India’s flag bearer for 2024 Paris Olympics

India’s numero-uno table tennis player and the country’s flag bearer for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, Achanta Sharath Kamal, said he was surprised and elated over being chosen for the honour.

Sharath Kamal preceded the likes of Neeraj Chopra and said the recognition is a testimony for his hard work over the years.

In a select online media interaction felicitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), Sharath Kamal said there is always immense joy and satisfaction over being bestowed the honour. “Yes, I was pretty much surprised at first. When I was the flag bearer at the Commonwealth Games, there was immense joy and so much pride,” he said.

Choosing the 41-year-old to be the flagbearer did not go down well with some quarters, including the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association (TNAA). Incidentally, Sharath Kamal hails from Chennai.

The TNAA had written a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and labelled the leading Indian paddler as a ‘nondescript sportsman’ and said the honour of being India’s flag bearer should go to Neeraj Chopra.

Sharath said he found it hard to believe that he was chosen. “When it was announced first, it was a bit hard to believe because there are people like Neeraj Chopra who have won medals at the Olympics or who are expected to win. Beyond all of them, they thought about me,” the Indian paddler added.

The 41-year-old will be playing in his sixth Olympic Games, a record of sorts, and he said it was all due to the hard work over the years. “I do understand the thing behind that because of the timing of events for athletes. For me personally, getting there as a five-time Olympian, it really recognises the toil I have done over the years, not just for myself but also for the table tennis fraternity,” he said.

The versatile table tennis player from Chennai, Sharath has won 10 national table tennis titles, a record, and has also won 13 medals at the Commonwealth Games, including seven gold medals. He is also a two-time Asian Games medalist, having won the bronze medal in 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta in the men’s team and mixed events. He has also won three bronze medals at the Asian Championships.