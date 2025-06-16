Shardul Thakur Shines with 122 in Rain-Hit India Practice Match

Indian cricket news: The Beckenham intra-squad game ended early on Day Three because Shardul Thakur 122 delivered an outstanding all-round performance that included a brilliant score of 122. Thakur delivered an impressive performance that justified his Test selection when he scored an unbeaten 122 against Siraj bowling with Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh to showcase his ability to perform under pressure.

Thakur resumed play on Day Three after finishing Day Two with 19 runs and scored a steady century through intense focus and determination. The stylish and aggressive knock created a pleasant selection dilemma for team management before the Headingley Test beginning 21 June.

Shardul maintained his unbeaten status at the crease by the end of Day 2 at Stumps. On the third day of play, he stepped out to bat and then scored his century. The selection dilemma between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul now troubles the management.

The selection committee chose Nitish Kumar Reddy for all five Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy instead of Shardul. The other player achieved a century during the Melbourne Test match. His bowling performance produced disappointing results.

A number of outstanding performances were reported during the three-day simulation. Sarfaraz Khan achieved his impressive 101 off just 76 balls on Day Two with 15 boundaries and two sixes while KL Rahul and Shubman Gill scored half-centuries on the first day.

Sai Sudharsan made important contributions with his 38 runs while Shubman Gill led India through their single warm-up match before entering a five-match series.

The match revealed a growing battle among players to secure the seam-bowling all-rounder position in the Test XI.