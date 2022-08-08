Sindhu one step away from gold

Birmingham: Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stayed on course for an elusive gold medal while Lakshya Sen regained his rhythm just in time to enter his maiden final at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Sindhu rode on her superior technical superiority to outwit Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest to reach her second successive final.

She had also beaten her in the team event. In the following match, world number 10 Sen lost his way after a dominating start against 87-ranked Jia Heng Teh of Singapore.