Live
- Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao attended the farewell meeting of Zilla Parishad Sarva Sabha
- Majhi listens to people’s grievances
- India likely to get above-normal rainfall in July as monsoon picks up pace: IMD
- Post T20 World Cup win euphoria, India look to future without Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja
- IANS Analysis: Chinese aggression with Philippines - a revisit to China's old tactics
- US Supreme Court rules ex-Presidents have absolute immunity for official act, not unofficial acts
- Rahul Gandhi has insulted crores of Hindus: BJP leaders
- Proceedings hampered at Calcutta HC as lawyers close to Trinamool protest against new criminal laws
- Meditation and Communication Cut-off: Secrets behind ace cueist Pankaj Advani's success
- Patanjali Ayurved Sells Home and Personal Care Business to Patanjali Foods for Rs 1,100 Crore
Just In
Singapore to Host 2024 Chess World Championship: Gukesh vs Liren Showdown
Singapore will host the 2024 World Championship match between India's chess sensation D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren from China, FIDE has announced. The event will occur from November 20 to December 15, with Singapore winning the bid over Delhi and Chennai.
Singapore has been selected to host the 2024 World Chess Championship match, set to feature India's rising star, D Gukesh, and defending champion, Ding Liren from China. This announcement was made by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Monday.
Originally hoping for a home-ground advantage, Gukesh will now face his formidable opponent in Singapore from November 20 through December 15. FIDE's decision followed a comprehensive evaluation of bids, with neither Delhi nor Chennai making the cut.
'The Singapore Chess Federation, supported by the Government of Singapore, has won the bid to host the FIDE World Championship Match 2024,' FIDE detailed in its release. The evaluation considered various host cities based on their venues, amenities, and event programs.