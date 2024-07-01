Singapore to Host 2024 Chess World Championship: Gukesh vs Liren Showdown

Singapore has been selected to host the 2024 World Chess Championship match, set to feature India's rising star, D Gukesh, and defending champion, Ding Liren from China. This announcement was made by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Monday.

Originally hoping for a home-ground advantage, Gukesh will now face his formidable opponent in Singapore from November 20 through December 15. FIDE's decision followed a comprehensive evaluation of bids, with neither Delhi nor Chennai making the cut.

'The Singapore Chess Federation, supported by the Government of Singapore, has won the bid to host the FIDE World Championship Match 2024,' FIDE detailed in its release. The evaluation considered various host cities based on their venues, amenities, and event programs.