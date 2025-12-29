South Zone Aquatic C’ship sees impressive performances

Hyderabad: The36th South Zone Aquatic Championship 2025, organised by the Telangana Swimming Association, witnessed strong performances across age groups at the Aquatic Complex, GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, on Saturday.

In the Boys 15–17 800m freestyle, Karnataka’s Renukacharya Hodmani clinched gold with a timing of 9:04.66, followed by teammate Akshaj Parigi. Andhra Pradesh’s Pavani Sarayu N dominated the Girls 15–17 individual medley events, winning gold in both the 200m IM and 400m IM.

Karnataka swimmers continued their dominance with Aarav J securing gold in the Boys 13–14 200m and 400m IM, while Lohitashwa Nagesh topped the Boys 11–12 200m IM. Telangana swimmers also made their mark, with Mokshitha Addanki winning gold in the Girls 15–17 100m butterfly and multiple podium finishes across events.

Officials of the Telangana Swimming Association and visiting state associations presented medals to the winners, lauding the high standards and competitive spirit displayed during the championship.