Spaniard Fran Sandaza joins Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC added further experience to their squad with the signing of Spanish forward Francisco 'Fran' Sandaza on a one-year deal, the club announced on Monday. The 35-year-old signs from Spanish Segunda Division side Alcorcon, and becomes the sixth new foreign signing for the club this season.



"I am very happy and excited to sign for this club. It is a new challenge in my career and I am eager to arrive in India start training with my new teammates. The Indian Super League is improving every year. A lot of good players have played in the league so far. I have played with and against a few of them that have told me good things about the ISL, so I am keen to be part of it," said Sandaza after completing formalities.