Sreejesh, Savita, Harmanpreet nominated for Hockey India Annual Awards

Hockey India Annual Awards will be held on March 15, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Indian men's team’s historic World Cup victory on the same date in 1975, which is their first and only title to date, the national governing body of the sport said on Monday.

Indian hockey stars including Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Savita and Lalremsiami were among the nominees across various categories for the annual accolade.

Adding to the significance, 2025 marks 100 years of Indian hockey, as India became affiliated with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on November 7, 1925, just a year after FIH’s formation. This milestone year is a tribute to India’s rich hockey legacy and its enduring impact on the sport.

With a record prize pool of approx. Rs 12 crores, this awards ceremony is set to be the biggest. A total of 32 nominees across eight categories have made it to the final shortlist.

The ceremony will also include several special awards, such as the Hockey India President Award for Outstanding Achievement and the Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution.

India’s Olympic bronze medal-winning team will be felicitated, along with the Men’s and Women’s teams that won the Asian Champions Trophy in 2024. The Junior Asia Cup-winning Men’s and Women’s teams will also be honoured during the award ceremony.

Hockey India president Dr. Dilip Kumar Tirkey said, “It’s not just about recognising individual achievements but honouring the collective spirit of Indian hockey that has shone through in 2024. We’re excited to come together as a community to applaud their hard work and inspire a new generation of players.”

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, “These awards are a tribute to the relentless pursuit of excellence by everyone involved in the sport—from players to coaches and officials. Their commitment has been instrumental in the growth of hockey, and we are immensely proud to recognise their contributions.”

The nominees for the Hockey India Annual Awards 2024-

Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2024

1. Bichu Devi Kharibam

2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

3. PR Sreejesh

4. Savita

Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year 2023

1. Sanjay

2. Amit Rohidas

3. Harmanpreet Singh

4. Udita

Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2024

1. Jarmanpreet Singh

2. Hardik Singh

3. Nilakanta Sharma

4. Sumit

Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year 2024

1. Lalremsiami

2. Abhishek

3. Sukhjeet Singh

4. Navneet Kaur

Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women – Under 21)

1. Beauty Dungdung

2. Deepika

3. Vaishnavi Vithal Phalke

4. Sunelita Toppo

Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men – Under 21)

1. Arshdeep Singh

2. Amir Ali

3. Shardanand Tiwari

4. Araijeet Singh Hundal

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Women)

1. Savita Punia

2. Salima Tete

3. Sangita Kumari

4. Navneet Kaur

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Men)

1. Abhishek

2. Hardik Singh

3. Harmanpreet Singh

4. Sukhjeet Singh



