Stampede Outside Bengaluru Stadium After RCB Win – 7 Dead, Many Hurt

At least 7 people died and many others got hurt in a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. A large number of fans had come to the stadium to celebrate RCB’s win in the IPL 2025 final.

The hurt people were taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. Thousands of fans had come since the evening, hoping to see the RCB team come to the stadium with the IPL trophy.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar spoke to the news. He said the crowd was too big and hard to control. He said, "We planned for 5,000 people, but many more came. We did not want to use force on the young crowd."

The RCB team, led by Rajat Patidar, came to HAL Airport in the afternoon and went to meet the Chief Minister at Vidhana Soudha. The Deputy CM welcomed them at the airport.

Videos online showed police helping injured people and taking them to the hospital. The metro station at Cubbon Park, near the stadium, was closed after the incident.

RCB had won the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday in Ahmedabad, beating Punjab Kings by 6 runs, winning their first IPL title in 18 years.