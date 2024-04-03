  • Menu
Sub-jr women's hockey: SAI Shakti, Odisha Naval Tata Centre win on Day 7

SAI Shakti Team and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre win their respective matches on Day 7 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League – Finals at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium.

In the first match of the day, SAI Shakti Team defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 9-0.

Purnima Yadav (16’, 21’, 35’) and Khushi (39’, 44’, 57’) scored hat-tricks, Bhavya (30’, 43’) scored a brace while captain Tanuja (9’) scored the opening goal of the game for SAI Shakti Team.

In the second match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur 7-1.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre captain Sweety Kujur led the scoring with a hat-trick (27’, 38’, 57’) while Neharika Toppo (9’), Amisha Ekka (22’), Doli Bhoi (25’) and Anushka Bhawre (56’) scored a goal each for the team. The lone goal for Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur came from the stick of their captain Rukhamani Khus (35’) in the third quarter.

