Super sub Ogana's brace hands Sreenidi Deccan resounding win

Hyderabad: Substitute Louis Ogana scored twice in the last 10 minutes to help Sreenidi Deccan FC defeat Sudeva Delhi FC 3-1 in a Hero I-League game here at the Deccan Arena on Sunday. The win keeps the Deccan Warriors at the top of the standings with 40 points while Sudeva Delhi remain rooted at the bottom.

Sreenidi Deccan started the game in an attacking fashion with defender Awal Mohammed nearly opening the scoring with a shot which crashed off the crossbar in the opening minutes. But it was Sudeva Delhi who took the lead through teenager Biaktea who dribbled his way past the Sreenidi Deccan defence and finished coolly in the 29th minute.

The second half was a similar story with Sreenidi Deccan on the attack and Sudeva Delhi protecting their lead. The equalising goal came through captain David Castaneda whose powerful header beat goalkeeper Priyant Singh in the 71st minute having had a similar effort ruled out minutes earlier for offside.

Ogana, who had entered the fray around the hour mark, was on hand to apply the finishing touch to Lalromawia's layoff to give Sreenidi Deccan the lead in the 81st minute. He then sealed the points with a thunderous strike one minute from the end for his 5th goal of the campaign.

The Deccan Warriors travel to Kolkata to take on Mohammedan Sporting Club in their next match on February 24