Swiatek beats Lys, Anisimova win over Raducanu to reach last 16 in Montreal

Montreal: Iga Swiatek registered a straight-sets 6-2, 6-2 victory over Eva Lys to seal her spot in the fourth round at the Canadian Open for the first time since 2022.

With two wins thus far in Montreal coming off the heels of her Wimbledon title, Swiatek has now won nine consecutive matches, and 12 of her last 13 matches, as she has discovered some of the best form of her career to date, according to ATP stats.

At WTA 1000 events, Swiatek has won 18 of her last 19 Round of 16 matches, losing only to Ekaterina Alexandrova last season in Miami. Swiatek will face No. 16 seed Clara Tauson in Round of 16, their first meeting since 2022. She’s won both prior matchups and will look to keep that streak intact as they play for a spot in the Montreal quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova also recorded a straight-sets win over Britain’s Emma Raducanu to reach the fourth round.

Anisimova, who had lost both her previous career meetings to Raducanu, started off with an early break to go up 2-0 in the night session match in what was a sign of things to come over the next hour. The fifth-seeded American built a 5-2 lead and then snagged another break to wrap up the first set 6-2, WTA reports.

In the second set, Anisimova was even more dominant using her powerful groundstrokes to win five games on the trot before Raducanu was able to hold and get on the scoreboard. The 23-year-old American then held her serve to complete the 6-2, 6-1 win in a little over an hour.

This was also Anisimova's 29th win in a row on the tour when she has won the first set, with her last loss after taking the first set coming back in January in Auckland. She will next face 10th seed Elina Svitolina, who scored a 6-1, 6-1 win over last week’s Citi Open runner-up Anna Kalinskaya, for a spot in the quarter-finals.