T20 World Cup: We want India to smash it against Pakistan, says Rahul Dravid

India coach Rahul Dravid has said he wants his boys to just "smash it" against Pakistan in their Super 12 clash in the T20 World Cup 2022.



Rohit Sharma and Co are set to begin their campaign on Sunday (Oct. 23) by taking on their arch-rivals at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"No, no walls. We just want players to smash it," Dravid said in an ICC video.

Dravid also said that he enjoys coaching in the shortest format as it is fast, and challenges and frustrates you at the same time.

"Just the way data and technology are being used now in the game, you have to stay abreast of it and ensure a way in which you can pass on that message to your players. I really enjoy coaching in this format. It is quick, fast. It challenges you, tests you, and frustrates you," the Indian head coach added further.

Dravid went on to add that both India and Pakistan are passionate about the game, which further makes the occasion more exciting.

"There's a passion for the sport in the subcontinent. Indians and Pakistanis living in so many parts of the world watch this game. It's a great occasion for them to just be able to watch a game of cricket between these two great countries. Everyone recognizes that this game is followed by so many people all over the world. That's something that maybe adds a little bit of spice to the game. Other than that, I think the teams get along with each other very well," the 49-year-old said.

India have not won the World T20 title since their success in the inaugural edition in 2007. Last year, India even failed to make it to the semi-final. Dravid also reckoned he and his team realise that any team can dominate on a given day and the Men in Blue need to ensure they are at the top of their game.

"In T20I cricket, margins are so small. You cannot go into every game thinking about the past. You can take confidence from it. But you got to realize that irrespective of who you are playing, they can beat you on that day and you have got to be at the top of your game," Dravid added.

The team India coach concluded by saying that the games between India and Pakistan have been played in good spirit, despite their rivalry.

"I think that games have been played in really good spirit, to be honest with you," said Dravid.

India and Pakistan faced off twice earlier this year in the Asia Cup 2022, with both sides winning a game each. Last year in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets, which was also the former's first-ever win in a World Cup game against the Indians.



Following the clash with Pakistan, India is scheduled to take on associate nation Netherlands on Oct. 27 in the Super 12 of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. India are a part of Team 2, along with Pakistan, Netherlands, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.