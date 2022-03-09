Tamil Nadu Team Gets Silver In The All-India Soft Cricket Competition

The men's and women's teams from Tamil Nadu won silver medals in the all-India soft cricket championship match that took place in Uttar Pradesh.



According to Arun Kumar, the association's district secretary, the competition was held between March 5 and 7 in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. He said that the tournament drew more than 20 teams, both men and women, from key states around the country.

The men's and women's teams from Tamil Nadu earned silver medals. The Soft-Cricket Federation of India's office bearers congratulated the teams and presented them with trophies and diplomas.

Meanwhile, not only in cricket the players from the state are outperforming in football as well. As there are a few female footballers from Tamil Nadu who have overcome obstacles en route to the senior national squad, including defying gender norms and persuading their family of their love for the game. These players discuss their football experience on the sidelines of the International Women's Day celebrations, dribbling through the challenges and describing how the sport has opened doors for women.

Furthermore, Indumathi Kathiresan, a police officer and senior national women's football team midfielder, attracted a lot of attention when she was patrolling the streets of Chennai during the initial wave of COVID to ensure that people took steps to help stop the virus from spreading. While her job as a cop is her primary concern, she claims that playing football provides her a 'liberating' sense. However, she admits that pursuing a career in football hasn't been simple.