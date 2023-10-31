Telangana girls team finishes second, boys settle for 3rd place

Hyderabad: Telangana girls team secured second position and Tamil Nadu clinched the first place at the Seventh Senior National Fistball Championship that was organised from October 27 to 29. The TS boys team won the third position in the championship.

The Hans India, English Daily has supported the Fistball Championship.

The group of 20 players including one team each of girls and boys represented Telangana at the Seventh Senior National Fistball Championship that was held at AVK Vidyalaya Kallipatti, Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu.

Venkat, Secretary of Telangana Fistball Association, said Our Telangana team have played very well, the girl team stood in second position after giving a tough fight to Tamil Nadu and the boy's team stood in third position.