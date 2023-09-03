Telugu girl creates record completing The Great Himalayan Ultra Race

A young girl has created a record by participating in The Great Himalayan Ultra Race organised by Inspire India and travelling a distance of 600 km from Leh to Drass and then back in 39 hours.



According to the details, Niharika Reddy, a resident of Thimmampeta in Garladinne mandal, Anantapur district, has shown a great passion for cycling and has been pursuing adventurous cycling trips. Since her childhood, she has been interested in cycling, and her parents have consistently supported and trained her, never discouraging her from pursuing her passion. Inspired by their encouragement, she started cycling for fun in Mumbai and eventually completed the The Great Himalayan Ultra Race.

In 2020, Niharika's achievement earned her a place in the Guinness World Records, bringing fame to both parents and Telugus at the international level. Her parents, Bhaskar Reddy and Vani Reddy, moved to Mumbai for business in 2005 and settled there. They have two children, Niharika Reddy and Lalit. Niharika's interest in cycling developed from a young age, and her parents wholeheartedly supported her. Cycling soon became an adventurous pursuit for her.

Niharika completed her education from 1st to 10th standard in Mumbai. Currently, she is studying in her second year of Intermediate (MPC) at Delhi World Public College. Despite having no prior experience, she cycled approximately 700 kilometers, surprising everyone with her determination. In 2020, she cycled 656 kilometers in the Under-15 Mumbai-Hyderabad race, earning her a place in the Guinness World Records.

Niharika's eligibility for the Race Across America (RAM) was further demonstrated when she successfully completed the Under-16 Pune to Goa cycling race, covering a distance of 652 kilometers in 2022. Her coach, Kabir, who has completed races in Deccan and the Himalayas, has been a great source of inspiration for her. With the encouragement of her parents and the guidance of Coach Kabir, she maintains her fitness by cycling 50 kilometers daily.

On August 26 and 27 of this year, Niharika participated in the prestigious Dagreat Himalayan Ultra Race organized by Inspire India. Her goal was to complete the race from Leh to Drass, and then from Drass to Leh to Kargil, covering a total distance of 600 kilometers in 36 hours. Surpassing expectations, she completed the race at an altitude of 10,350 meters above sea level in 39 hours, astonishing everyone with her achievement.