2024 Paris Olympics: Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka to miss Olympics; Andy Murray ‘unsure’ of his participation

Two-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka has decided to not play the 2024 Paris Olympics. The decision comes after Sabalenka decided to focus on her health and prepare well for the hardcourt season, including the US Open Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, former World No. 1 Andy Murray said he wasn’t sure of competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics and added that he will take a call depending on how he is doing physically.

Sabalenka won the Australian Open but her Roland Garros sojourn was cut short by 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals.



Sabalenka was under the weather and struggled for most part of the match. Speaking to the media at the Berlin Ladies Open tournament, the Belarusian said she preferred to take rest and be well prepared for the hard court season. “Especially with all the struggles I’ve been struggling with the last months, I feel I have to take care of my health. It’s too much for the scheduling and I made the decision to take care of my health. I prefer to have a little rest to make sure physically and health-wise I’m ready for the hard courts,” she said, implying that she will not make an appearance at the Paris Olympics.



The tennis tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be played on clay at Roland Garros.



Meanwhile, Murray, who is into his last year of competitive tennis, said although his plan is to play at the 2024 Paris Olympics, it is dependent on how his body shapes up.



Murray will play the singles event alongside Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans. The former World No. 1 will partner Evans in the doubles, if the pair have been granted space by the ITF, alongside Great Britain’s primary pair of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.



Speaking to the media at the Queen’s Club, the 37-year-old said he wasn’t 100% sure of his Olympic participation. “I am not 100% sure. It depends a little bit physically how I am doing. How the next few weeks go as well. Yeah, my plan just now is to play, but it is not straightforward. I’ll find out in the next 10 days or so on the doubles and what’s going to happen there. Hopefully me and Evo get the chance to play,” he said.

