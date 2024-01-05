Brisbane International: Rybakina rolls into SF after Potapova retires; Azarenka dispatches Ostapenko

Brisbane: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on Friday stormed into the semifinal of Brisbane International after her Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova retired mid-way due to injury.

The world No.4 Rybakina, who was leading 6-1 when her opponent retired, showcased her dominance in a match cut short by Potapova's unfortunate abdominal injury.

Potapova received a medical timeout at 4-1 down after a hotly-contested first five games. The first three games went with serve before Rybakina broke for 3-1 after Potapova led 40-15. In the next game, the Kazakh held from 0-40. On the ensuing changeover, the Russian laid on the court as the physio attended to her abdomen region.

"I wish Anastasia a speedy recovery, because she had a really tough battle yesterday (against Kudermetova). I'm just happy I get to play another match, but definitely not the way I wanted to win," Rybakina said as she wished her opponent a speedy recovery.

Rybakina will face 19-year-old Linda Noskova in the semifinals. Noskova came through the all-teenage battle with 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, winning 7-5, 6-3.

In other action, two-time two-champion Azarenka showcased her tennis prowess, securing a spot in her fifth semifinal out of six Brisbane International campaigns. The No.8 seed progressed after a marathon battle with No.3 seed Jelena Ostapenko. She required two-and-a-half hours to complete the 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win.

The 34-year-old survived a barrage of hard-hitting from the passionate Ostapenko, recording an impressive 16 aces, a total of 45 winners and 20 unforced errors against her opponent’s 38.