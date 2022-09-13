Frances Tiafoe joins Team World Cup ahead of Laver Cup 2022

US Open 2022 semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe is set to participate in the fifth edition of the Laver Cup.

Tiafoe has joined John McEnroe's six-man Team World, also comprising of Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex de Minaur, and Diego Schwartzman. The 24-year-old Tiafoe, who is going to take part in his third Laver Cup, has replaced John Isner, who sustained a wrist injury at the US Open.

The American recently gained limelight after he defeated 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, in the quarter-final at the US Open 2022.

Team World is yet to win the Laver Cup and ahead of the upcoming season, Tiafoe has reckoned his side has every chance of winning the title by beating the star-studded Team Europe.



The 'Big Three' – Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic are a part of Team Europe, along with Andy Murray.

"I love Laver Cup competition. It's an incredible event and I hope I can win points for Team World in London this time. I know what to expect and I think we have a great chance this year of taking the title from Team Europe," Tiafoe was quoted as saying in an interview.

One of the greatest players of his era, McEnroe, was "thrilled" after roping in Tiafoe for the Laver Cup.

"I am thrilled to have Frances on the team. He has raised his game to a whole new level and has shown that he can compete and win against the best players on Tour. Plus, he brings a positive energy that should help the entire team," added McEnroe.

Tiafoe played in the inaugural edition of the Laver Open at Prague back in 2017, after which he plied his trade at Chicago's United Center in 2018.

Laver Cup, the hard-court tournament, is scheduled to begin on Sept. 23 and will take place for three days at London's O2 Arena.