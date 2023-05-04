Rafael Nadal will show ‘spectacular level’ at Roland Garros despite lack of game time, says Carlos Alcaraz

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has backed Rafael Nadal to play at a “spectacular level” at the Roland Garros despite his lack of game time over the last few months.



Nadal, a 14-time French Open winner, has not competed in tennis since the Australian Open in January, but could still thrive in the tournament later this month due to his familiarity with the conditions, Alcaraz added further.

Since Nadal has not played following his second-round exit from the Melbourne Grand Slam, he has lost a place in ATP’s top 10 rankings as the Spaniard is currently ranked No. 14. Nadal, who has a joint-record 22 Grand Slams to his name, has withdrawn from at least seven ATP tournaments over the months.

“Although he has not played since Australia, a man who has won a tournament 14 times will always be difficult to beat in that tournament, even if he comes without match rhythm," Alcaraz, who is currently competing in the Madrid Open, said.

"It will also be difficult for him, tennis requires that competitive rhythm, but Rafa is Rafa, even if he arrives without many matches, he will surely show a spectacular level," added Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, who turns 20 on Friday, became the youngest World No. 1 in ATP Rankings history last year. He won his maiden major title at the US Open and has already earned three ATP Masters 1000 crowns.

‘Nadal will be a rival to beat’

The Spanish teenage sensation became the youngest champion in Madrid history last year and now he is two wins from successfully defending his title on home soil. Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in the Round of 16 and Karen Khachanov of Russia in the quarter-final. If Alcaraz goes on to win Madrid Open this week, it would mark the first time he has won a Masters 1000 event two years in a row.

Nadal has been one of the idols of Alcaraz, who hopes to see the former World No. 1 compete in the upcoming Italian Open, which would be the final clay-court tournament before the Roland Garros.

"That Rafa returns is always good news, he is one of the best in history and we want to see him in all the tournaments, I say this as a player and as a tennis lover, I like to see him compete and learn from him. It has been a pity all these months where we have not been able to see him in tournaments. Hopefully he will be in Rome and then at Roland Garros, where he will be a rival to beat," 19-year-old Alcaraz added.

Roland Garros is scheduled to go underway on May 22, with the men’s singles final to be played on June 11.

Alcaraz, who lost in the quarter-final at Roland Garros last year, has so far clinched nine ATP singles titles. The Spanish teenager has made it clear that he is hungry to win more.

“My dream in tennis right now is to become one of the best tennis players in history,” Alcaraz said. “I know that this is a big dream, [it] probably is too big. But in this world, you have to dream big and you have to think big, as well,” Alcaraz said after his win over Khachanov.