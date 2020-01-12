Sports Village Academia to bring in Croatian experts for tennis camp

Hyderabad: The city-headquartered Sports Village Academia is all set to conduct a fortnight-long exclusive tennis camp at the ultra-modern courts maintained by them in the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) complex at Aziz Nagar on the outskirts of the city from January 21

In keeping with its mission to promote sports to the next and more exalted level, the Sports Village Academia has invited proven European coaches so that the trainees get a feel of global standards and there will be a Croatian flavour to it, this time around.

The sports promoter's CEO and CFO, Mohd Shamsuddin and Durdana Arshi, who are in Europe to sign up with leading clubs and associations, particularly for tennis and football, have signed a deal with Croatian Tennis Klub Split.

Its director and eminent coach, Duje Tomasovic, who has mentored some of the finest tennis internationals from Croatia, will be coming to Hyderabad to oversee the high-voltage camp.

Accompanying him will be another highly-respected fitness coach, Robert Hrvoje Condic, who has an impeccable track-record.

Having put some of the biggest tennis names in the best of physique by working on their fitness, he was the fitness coach for the Croatian national football team in their epoch-making 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The team ended runner-up to France.

The camp is open to school and college students and also to players from private clubs and academies. Registrations for the professionally-run camp began on January 5.

For further details and registration, the trainees can logon to www.sportsvillage.club.