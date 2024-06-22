Live
Tennis: Rutuja Bhosale and Fangran clinch dominant victory at ITF W35 Tauste
New Delhi: Indian tennis star Rutuja Bhosale, in partnership with China’s Fangran Tian, won the doubles competition in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women's 35,000 (ITF W35) tournament in Tauste in Spain on Saturday.
The formidable duo secured the title with a straight sets triumph over the third-seeded pair, Alana Parnaby of Australia and Victoria Rodriguez of Mexico, with a final score of 6-2, 6-4.
From the very first serve, they exerted their dominance, quickly taking control of the match and never allowing their opponents a chance to recover. Their decisive victory highlighted their ability to remain composed under pressure and execute strategic plays at critical moments.
This victory marks Bhosale’s third doubles title of the year, adding to her impressive wins at the W50 Wuning and W75 Fukuoka tournaments.